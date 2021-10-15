3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

RocketFuel Blockchain

The Trade: RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTC: RKFL) CEO Peter M. Jensen acquired a total of 5000 shares at an average price of $1.00. The insider spent $5,000.00 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: The company’s shares dropped around 2% over the previous month.

What RocketFuel Blockchain Does: RocketFuel Blockchain Inc is a development-stage company that is in the process of developing check-out systems based upon blockchain technology and designed to increase speed, security, and ease of use.

Longeveron

The Trade: Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) Chief Scientific Officer Joshua Hare acquired a total of 2500 shares shares at an average price of $3.69. The insider spent $9,225.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Longeveron continued to advance its cell-based therapy studies in a growing industry segment.

What Longeveron Does: Longeveron Inc is a biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for specific ageing-related and life-threatening conditions. It is involved in sponsoring clinical trials in the following indications: Aging Frailty, Alzheimer's disease, the Metabolic Syndrome, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), and Hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS).

Sharing Services Global

The Trade: Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTC: SHRG) 10% owner Dss Inc acquired a total of 70000 shares at an average price of $0.10. To acquire these shares, it cost $6,650.00.

What’s Happening: The company’s stock has tumbled over 58% since the start of the year.

What Sharing Services Global Does: Sharing Services Global is a diversified holding company specializing in the direct selling industry. The company owns, operates, or controls an interest in a variety of companies that sell products and services to the consumer directly through independent representatives that range from health and wellness, energy, technology, insurance services, training, media, and travel benefits.