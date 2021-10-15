 Skip to main content

EI Pollo LoCo CEO Bernard Acoca Resigns, Larry Roberts Takes Charge As Interim CEO
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2021 9:24am   Comments
  • Fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain EI Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LOCO) reported the resignation of Bernard Acoca as Director, Chief Executive Officer, and President to pursue other opportunities, effective today.
  • The company's Board of Directors has appointed its CFO Larry Roberts to take up the additional role as Interim CEO.
  • Before joining the company, Larry Roberts was both CFO and COO of Yum Brands Inc's (NYSE: YUM) KFC division.
  • Price Action: LOCO shares traded lower by 4.19% at $16 in premarket on the last check Friday.

