EI Pollo LoCo CEO Bernard Acoca Resigns, Larry Roberts Takes Charge As Interim CEO
- Fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain EI Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LOCO) reported the resignation of Bernard Acoca as Director, Chief Executive Officer, and President to pursue other opportunities, effective today.
- The company's Board of Directors has appointed its CFO Larry Roberts to take up the additional role as Interim CEO.
- Before joining the company, Larry Roberts was both CFO and COO of Yum Brands Inc's (NYSE: YUM) KFC division.
- Price Action: LOCO shares traded lower by 4.19% at $16 in premarket on the last check Friday.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management