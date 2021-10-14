 Skip to main content

Dolby, MGM Resorts Launch 'Dolby Live' At Park MGM
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2021 11:58am   Comments
  • Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE: DLB) and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGMannounced the launch of Dolby Live at Park MGM.
  • Dolby Live, formerly known as Park Theater, is a fully integrated performance venue that will offer live concerts in Dolby Atmos.
  • The space will feature a fully integrated Dolby Atmos playback system, designed, calibrated, and tuned by Dolby engineers to match the size and characteristics of the 5,200-seat theater. 
  • The system, primarily used for live concerts, can support many live events in Dolby Atmos, such as musicals, eSport events, and much more.
  • Price Action: DLB shares are trading higher by 0.61% at $88.58, while MGM is higher by 0.12% at $48.21 on the last check Thursday.

