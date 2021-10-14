 Skip to main content

Senior VP And Chief Medical Officer Of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trades $2.0M In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2021 11:21am   Comments
Nathalie Adda, Senior VP And Chief Medical Officer at Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA), made a large buy and sell of company shares on October 11, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Nathalie Adda exercised options to purchase 17,500 Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares at a price of $43.46 per share for a total of $760,550 on October 11. They then sold their shares on multiple transactions in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $70.09 to $70.34 to raise a total of $1,227,620 from the stock sale.

Adda still owns a total of 26,944 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth, $1,903,313.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are trading up 1.44% at $70.64 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Enanta Pharmaceuticals's Insider Trades.

 

