 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Veritone Shares Pop On Becoming US' Sole DOJ Approved Multi Cloud AI Platform Provider
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2021 9:45am   Comments
Share:
Veritone Shares Pop On Becoming US' Sole DOJ Approved Multi Cloud AI Platform Provider
  • Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERIexpanded the availability of the aiWARE Government for all components of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). 
  • Initially sponsored by the Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys (EOUSA) within the DOJ, Veritone has obtained an expanded, enterprise-wide Authority to Operate (ATO) from the FedRAMP authorization board for its aiWARE Government platform. 
  • Veritone aiWARE Government became the first DOJ-wide AI platform approved and available on Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure Government and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) AWS GovCloud environments, uniquely providing all 59 DOJ agencies the flexibility they require to meet their AI-based missions.
  • "Veritone aiWARE can ingest, give structure to, analyze, discover, transcribe and translate data thousands of times faster, more accurately, and at a significantly lower cost than manual labor alternatives," Veritone head Jon Gacek said.
  • "Without Veritone's underlying aiWARE operating systems for A.I. and its readily available applications benefitting from Azure's infinite compute capabilities, both U.S. government and public safety customers alike would be relegated to building bespoke applications from the ground up -- something that takes a lot of time, money, and support," Microsoft CTO Jason Payne said.
  • Price Action: VERI shares traded higher by 3.48% at $24.11 in the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VERI)

58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Is Veritone's Stock Trading Higher Today?
Veritone Scoops Content Licensing Contract With CBS News
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Return on Capital Employed Insights for Veritone
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com