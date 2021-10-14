Stanley Black & Decker, Eastman Team Up On Sustainable Power Tools
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) and Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE: EMN) collaborate to advance sustainability in the power tools industry. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
- BLACK+DECKER, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, to release a new product line, reviva, in early 2022, offering the brand's first sustainability-led power tools that use Eastman's Tritan Renew copolyester.
- Stanley Black & Decker expects the new reviva power tools to be manufactured using Tritan Renew material produced through Advanced Circular Recycling, also known as molecular recycling.
- This process reduces the use of fossil-based resources and lowers greenhouse gas emissions while providing the performance of virgin plastic materials and environmental benefits of 50% recycled content.
- Price Action: SWK shares closed lower by 0.25% at $173.30, while EMN closed lower by 0.32% at $103.82 on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.