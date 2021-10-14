Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims dropping to 315,000 for the October 9 week from 326,000 in the earlier week.
- The Producer Price Index for September is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Following a 0.7% monthly increase in August, September's producer prices are likely to increase 0.5%.
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 8:35 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The EIA’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker is set to speak at 6:00 p.m. ET.
