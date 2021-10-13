Norwegian Airlines Flyr Inks LoI With Air Lease To Lease Six Boeing 737-8 Aircraft
- Flyr, a Norwegian low-cost passenger airline, has signed a letter of intent with Air Lease Corp (NYSE: AL) for six brand-new Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 737-8 aircraft.
- Flyr expects the aircraft delivery directly from the Boeing factory during the first half of 2022.
- Flyr also holds an option for four more aircraft with delivery in 2023.
- On average, the Boeing 737-8 emits up to 14% less emissions than previous models.
- Price Action: BA shares closed lower by 0.86% at $221.64, while AL closed higher by 0.37% at $41.86 on Wednesday.
