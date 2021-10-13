Why Airline Shares Are Falling

Shares of airline companies, including American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL), United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) and Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) are trading lower in sympathy with Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL), which reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales and said a rise in fuel prices will pressure profitability in the December quarter.

American Airlines, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in several different cities and countries.

American Airlines shares were trading about 1.9% lower at $19.91 per share on Tuesday at the time of publication.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America.

United Airlines shares were trading about 2.3% lower at $48.55 per share.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Spirit Airlines shares were trading about 3.2% lower at $25.02 per share.