Why Advanced Micro Devices Shares Are Rising

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2021 10:16am   Comments
Why Advanced Micro Devices Shares Are Rising

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are trading about 3.3% higher at $108.40 per share Tuesday morning. The company announced the launch of its Radeon RX 6600 graphics card.

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card leverages breakthrough AMD RDNA™ 2 architecture, the only gaming architecture that spans from desktop PCs, laptops and consoles to mobile devices and automotive infotainment systems, said in the company's press release.

"The latest generation of games deliver massive leaps in life-like visuals that are driving more graphics performance to meet the demand for the best possible 1080p gaming experiences," said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom

AMD has traded as high as $122.49 and as low as $72.50 per share over a 52-week period.

