Why BlackBerry Shares Are Rising

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2021 9:57am   Comments
Why BlackBerry Shares Are Rising

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) shares are trading higher after the company announced announced the availability of a QNX Hypervisor and VIRTIO-based reference design to virtualize Android Automotive OS on the 3rd generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit platform.

The company is collaborating with Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) and QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) to drive advancements on the next generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit platform.

The reference design demonstrates fast-boot and sharing of audio, graphics, video, touchscreen, vehicle HAL sharing, USB and streaming video between the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment system powered by Android Automotive OS enabling Tier 1s and OEMs to deliver the ultimate cockpit experience, said in the press release.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 195M vehicles.

BlackBerry's stock was trading about 8.2% higher at $10.10 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication The stock has a 52-week high of $28.77 and a 52-week low of $4.44.

