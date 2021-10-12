Why SunPower Shares Are Rising

Shares of several solar stocks, including SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR), are trading higher on continued strength amid energy supply shortages, causing a potential increase in demand for alternative energy sources.

Shares of clean energy stocks have been volatile following the Senate passage of a US infrastructure bill, as clean energy and EV charging have been seen as beneficiaries of Biden's economic and infrastructure agenda.

SunPower is a vertically integrated solar module manufacturer and systems installer. The company's modules derive from crystalline silicon technology and possess the industry's highest conversion efficiencies.

SunPower has a 52-week high of $57.52 and a 52-week low of $14.66.