Why SunPower Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 3:48pm   Comments
Shares of several solar stocks, including SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR), are trading higher on continued strength amid energy supply shortages, causing a potential increase in demand for alternative energy sources.

Shares of clean energy stocks have been volatile following the Senate passage of a US infrastructure bill, as clean energy and EV charging have been seen as beneficiaries of Biden's economic and infrastructure agenda.

SunPower is a vertically integrated solar module manufacturer and systems installer. The company's modules derive from crystalline silicon technology and possess the industry's highest conversion efficiencies.

SunPower has a 52-week high of $57.52 and a 52-week low of $14.66.

