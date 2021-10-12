 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Sunrun Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 3:49pm   Comments
Share:
Why Sunrun Shares Are Rising

Shares of several solar stocks, including Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN), are trading higher on continued strength amid energy supply shortages, causing a potential increase in demand for alternative energy sources.

Shares of clean energy stocks have been volatile following the Senate passage of a US infrastructure bill, as clean energy and EV charging have been seen as beneficiaries of Biden's economic and infrastructure agenda.

Sunrun will issue its third quarter 2021 earnings report after the market closes Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Sunrun has a 52-week high of $100.93 and a 52-week low of $37.42.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RUN)

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Bulls, Bears Can Both Find A Way To Play Apple, Sunrun, Zoom Video Stocks
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 4, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 1, 2021
Director Of Sunrun Sold $560 Thousand In Stock
Chief Operating Officer Of Sunrun Makes $317.52 Thousand Sale
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com