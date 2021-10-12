Why Sunrun Shares Are Rising

Shares of several solar stocks, including Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN), are trading higher on continued strength amid energy supply shortages, causing a potential increase in demand for alternative energy sources.

Shares of clean energy stocks have been volatile following the Senate passage of a US infrastructure bill, as clean energy and EV charging have been seen as beneficiaries of Biden's economic and infrastructure agenda.

Sunrun will issue its third quarter 2021 earnings report after the market closes Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Sunrun has a 52-week high of $100.93 and a 52-week low of $37.42.