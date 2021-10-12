30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- ESS Tech Inc (NYSE: GWH) shares jumped 96.4% to $20.46. ESS Inc, the Bill Gates-backed battery maker went public on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday after completing a slated business combination with special purpose acquisition company Acon S2 Investment Corp.
- R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) gained 38.3% to $6.82 after Chatham Asset Management submitted an offer to acquire all common stock of RRD not already owned by Chatham for $7.50 per share in cash..
- Nutriband Inc.. (NASDAQ: NTRB) shares jumped 36.1% to $10.07 after the company announced it signed an exclusive manufacturing agreement for Diocheck visual COVID-19 antibody indicator patch.
- InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE: IVT) gained 35.8% to $23.11.
- Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) gained 27.4% to $13.69 after the company announced a $200 million investment in its insurance subsidiary, The Fortegra Group, LLC from Warburg Pincus.
- Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX) gained 26.7% to $35.00 after the company reported INBRX-01 shows a favorable safety profile in patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and demostrates the potential to achieve normal alpha-1 antitrypsin levels with monthly dosing.
- Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) jumped 18.2% to $3.89.
- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) gained 17.9% to $24.03.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares rose 17.4% to $9.03. The stock might have gained amid some positive news related to its COVID-19 vaccine partner, India-based Bharat Biotech. The stock is also seeing high interest from retail investors and is the eighth-most discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Monday night, as per data from Quiver Quantitative. The World Health Organization (WHO) is likely to soon approve Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, for emergency use, according to a report by India Today.
- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) rose 16.6% to $0.9725 after gaining 9% on Monday.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) rose 14.7% to $2.4519 after jumping over 58% on Monday.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) gained 14.8% to $6.12.
- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) jumped 14.1% to $21.18. Berkeley Lights said it sees preliminary Q3 sales of $24 million to $24.3 million.
- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) rose 14.1% to $2.92 after gaining over 3% on Monday.
- Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) shares rose 13.8% to $46.98 after the company announced its Simoa phospho-Tau 181 blood test has been granted Breakthrough Device designation by the FDA as an aid in diagnostic evaluation of Alzheimer's Disease.
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) gained 13.6% to $4.1710.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) jumped 12.2% to $31.47 as the company announced plans to invest over $2 billion in its electric vehicle business over the next five years.
- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) gained 11% to $6.68. Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Lantronix with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $11.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE: WWR) rose 7.7% to $3.76 as the company disclosed results from feasibility study for its Coosa Graphite Project production facility.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares dipped 17.8% to $9.91. The company is expected to report Q3 earnings on Tuesday, November 9th.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) dropped 13.9% to $7.13.
- Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) fell 13% to $34.18. Columbia Banking System and Umpqua Holdings Corporation reported a business combination.
- Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) dropped 12.7% to $3.475.
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RGC) dropped 12.2% to $19.07 after gaining 14% on Monday.
- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW) dropped 12.1% to $29.52.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) fell 11.7% to $1.4399 after declining around 5% on Monday.
- EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL) dropped 11.1% to $3.27. EZFill Holdings gained over 6% on Monday after the company announced it has purchased 33 additional fuel trucks, more than tripling the size of its delivery fleet.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) dipped 8.5% to $28.02.
- Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) fell 7.4% to $5.25.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) fell 7.1% to $1.8590 after jumping around 18% on Monday. NanoVibronix announced results from a randomized, double-blind study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the NanoVibronix PainShield.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas