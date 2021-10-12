 Skip to main content

Molson Coors To Launch Coca-Cola's Topo Chico Hard Seltzer In Canada During Summer Of 2022
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 11:18am   Comments
  • Molson Coors Beverage Co (NYSE: TAPentered an exclusive agreement with Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) to manufacture, market, and distribute Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in Canada.
  • The product is scheduled to launch in the summer of 2022, with the Canadian debut taking place one year after the launch of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in the U.S.
  • Topo Chico Hard Seltzer represents the third hard seltzer brand in the Molson Coors portfolio currently available in Canada.
  • The hard seltzer will be developed in four flavors: Tangy Lemon Lime, Exotic Pineapple, Strawberry Guava, and Tropical Mango.
  • In May 2021, Molson Coors announced a $100 million investment in Canadian operations to quadruple in-house production capacity for hard seltzers. 
  • Price Action: TAP shares are trading higher by 1.33% at $46.45 on the last check Tuesday.

