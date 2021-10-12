Two Significant Chipmakers Gear To Resume 100% Production In Vietnam, Unclog Supply Chain
- Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) aim to resume entire operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by November end, signaling some relief for the supply chain disruptions, Bloomberg reports.
- Many companies operating in Saigon Hi-Tech Park lost about 20% of their export orders in July and August due to the pandemic's resurgence in Vietnam.
- Saigon Hi-Tech Park is helping its tenants, including those running at about 70% capacity, operate fully in November.
- The Ho Chi Minh City unit of magnetic card readers and micro motors maker Nidec Sankyo Corp aims to return to entire operations in late November.
- In July, Samsung shut 3 of its 16 workshops in Saigon Hi-Tech as it also reduced workers at its HCMC CE Complex by more than half.
- Intel's test and assembly plant in Saigon Hi-Tech had its workers on a sleepover arrangement.
