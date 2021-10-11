Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today
AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30.
The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with.
AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time.
AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results before the market opens on Oct. 21.
T Price Action: AT&T has traded as high as $33.88 over a 52-week period. It is making new 52-week lows during Monday's trading session.
The stock was down 2.62% at $26.06 at time of publication.
Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.
Latest Ratings for T
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2021
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Oct 2021
|MoffettNathanson
|Upgrades
|Sell
|Neutral
|Sep 2021
|Loop Capital
|Initiates Coverage On
|Hold
View More Analyst Ratings for T
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingNews Price Target Analyst Ratings