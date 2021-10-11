DC Comics Presents Superman As Bisexual

Superman might be faster than a speeding bullet and more powerful than a locomotive, and now, in a new DC Comics release, he is also a bisexual.

What Happened: According to a Deadline report, the upcoming issue “Superman: Son of Kal-El” finds Jon Kent, the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane and the current superhero in the blue-and-red caped uniform, sharing an intimate moment with Jay Nakamura, a reporter whose friendship with the Man of Steel matures into something deeper.

Superman’s new relationship is part of the character’s focus on dealing with the stress and challenges he faces as the champion of justice. DC Comics made the announcement on Oct. 11 to coincide with National Coming Out Day.

Related Link: 'Sesame Street' Adds Two Gay Fathers To Its Cast Of Characters

Why It Happened: Superman’s male lover marks the second time in three months that DC Comics has added an LGBTQ aspect to its superhero stories. In August, the company had Robin coming to terms with his feelings for a male friend. But whereas Robin is left pondering his emotions, Superman and Nakamura have a full-fledged kiss.

“I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I’m very grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea,” said Tom Taylor, who wrote the new storyline. “Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth, and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics.”

DC Comics previously gave LGBTQ backstories and identifies to other characters including Batwoman, Harley Quinn and Alan Scott (the first Green Lantern). The label is a division of AT&T Inc.’s (NYSE: T) Warner Bros. division.

Photo: DC Comics