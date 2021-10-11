 Skip to main content

Disguise Enters Costume Program Based On 'Ghostbusters,' 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Films
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 2:33pm   Comments
  • JAKKS Pacific Inc's (NASDAQ: JAKK) costume division Disguise Inc has agreed with Tokyo-based Sony Group Corp's (NYSE: SONY) Sony Pictures Consumer Products to produce costumes based on the hit film 'Ghostbusters' and the upcoming theatrical release, 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife.' The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.
  • Disguise will design, market, manufacture, and distribute costumes, costume accessories, inflatables, and trunk-or-treat kits for both films starting in 2021.
  • Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set to release exclusively in U.S. theaters on November 19, 2021.
  • Disguise's Halloween costumes and accessories for 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' will be available online, at major retailers and Halloween specialty stores in Fall 2021.
  • Price Action: JAKK shares are trading lower by 0.80% at $11.88 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

