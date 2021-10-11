Why FuelCell Shares Are Rising

Shares of several clean energy stocks, including FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL), are trading higher amid energy supply shortages, causing a potential increase in demand for alternative energy sources.

Shares of EV-related stocks have been volatile following the Senate passage of a US infrastructure bill, as clean energy and EV charging have been seen as beneficiaries of Biden's economic and infrastructure agenda.

FuelCell designs manufactures, sells, installs, operates and services fuel cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions.

FuelCell has a 52-week high of $29.44 and a 52-week low of $1.98.