Why Plug Power Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 1:00pm   Comments
Shares of several clean energy stocks, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG), are trading higher amid energy supply shortages, causing a potential increase in demand for alternative energy sources.

Shares of EV-related stocks have been volatile following the Senate passage of a US infrastructure bill, as clean energy and EV charging have been seen as beneficiaries of Biden's economic and infrastructure agenda.

Plug Power is an innovator of modern hydrogen and fuel cell technology. It has revolutionized the material handling industry with its full-service GenKey solution, which is designed to increase productivity, lower operating costs and reduce carbon footprints in a reliable and cost-effective way.

Plug Power has a 52-week high of $75.49 and a 52-week low of $13.69.

