Facebook Intensifies Podcast Wars With 'Audio' Hub
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 2:47pm   Comments
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) launched a new “Audio” destination in its U.S. mobile app, where users can discover every audio format Facebook now hosts in one place, including podcasts, Live Audio Rooms, and short-form audio, TechCrunch reports.
  • Facebook is also making its Clubhouse rival, Live Audio Rooms, more broadly available to global users and is beginning to roll out a new product called Soundbites, a sort of TikTok for audio offering short audio clips.
  • Facebook announced an early version of the new Audio destination, which is about to launch to every Facebook user (18 and up) in the U.S. across Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS and Android. Users can assess it through the top navigation within Watch, Facebook’s video hub.
  • The new destination will help creators to have their shows found. While users can find audio content from favorite creators, discover new ones, and access content they had saved for later.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 0.62% at $327.99 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Briefs TikTokNews Tech Media

