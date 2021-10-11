5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the communication services sector that may be worth watching:

Lee Enterprises (NASDAQ:LEE) - P/E: 7.58 Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) - P/E: 9.25 Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) - P/E: 2.45 Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) - P/E: 7.32 Meredith (NYSE:MDP) - P/E: 9.29

Lee Enterprises's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.55, whereas in Q2, they were at -0.19. Lee Enterprises does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Mobile TeleSystems has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.27, which has increased by 125.0% compared to Q1, which was 0.12. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 15.55%, which has increased by 10.27% from 5.28% last quarter.

Cheetah Mobile's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.0, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.08. Cheetah Mobile does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Tegna experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.52 in Q1 and is now 0.5. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.19%, which has increased by 0.15% from last quarter's yield of 2.04%.

Meredith has reported Q4 earnings per share at 1.11, which has increased by 109.43% compared to Q3, which was 0.53. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 7.92%, which has increased by 1.42% from 6.5% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.