 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Battery Supplier LG Energy Solutions To Go Public By Year-End: Report
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 11:25am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Battery Supplier LG Energy Solutions To Go Public By Year-End: Report

LG Energy Solutions, a supplier electric vehicle batteries to the likes of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), will go ahead with its planned initial public offering later this year, according to local media reports.

What Happened: LG Energy, which was spun-off from South Korea's LG Chem in 2020, was originally planning a massive IPO on the South Korean stock exchange in October. The IPO plans were put on the backburner after U.S. auto giant General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) announced the recall of its Bolt EVs that are powered by LG Energy's batteries.

GM and LG Energy are now discussing the charges to be recorded for the recall, and the latter will announce this month its provisioning for the GM recall and the timeline for the launch of the IPO, Korea Times reported, citing sources.

The announcement could come as soon as Oct. 12, when LG Electronics releases its earnings, the report added. Incidentally, LG Electronics is the supplier of the battery modules housing batteries made by LG Energy.

Else at the latest, the disclosure could come Oct. 25, when LG Energy's parent LG Chem announces its financial results.

"Although the pre-listing review process was delayed due to uncertainties caused by the recall, the review process can be completed by year's end if LGES pushes forward to list the company this month," Korea Times said.

Related Link: Tesla Model Y Demand Drives LG Energy Solutions Battery Sales, Korean Company Becomes Top Vendor In May

Why It's Important: Estimates put LG Energy's valuation at around 100 trillion won ($83.58 billion) and the company could raise as much as 10 trillion won from the IPO, potentially making it the biggest-ever listing in Korea, the report said.

LG Energy was the second-largest EV battery manufacturer in the world in the period between January and August, second only to China's CATL, the report said, citing SNE Research.

A public listing would provide LG Energ capital to expand manufacturing capacity and advance technology. This could help the company to close in on its gap with the market leader CATL.

Related Link: Tesla Supplier LG Strikes 6-Year Deal With Australian Mining Company For Cobalt, Nickel

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Alibaba Turnaround, Michael Burry On Shiba Inu, Ethereum Co-Founder On 'Bitcoin Maxis' And More: 5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend
Asia's Richest Person Mukesh Ambani Shells Out $1B For 2 Solar Deals In Major Push Toward Green Energy
Nissan To Upgrade Two US Plans Amid Electric Vehicle Push: What You Need To Know
Tesla Plans To Roll Out First Cars From Berlin Next Month, Elon Musk Warns Of Volume-Production Challenges
Shiba Inu Was Top Gainer Last Week Among Top 100 Cryptos — These Coins Also Struck Massive Gains
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Delays 'Star Trek' Star William Shatner's Space Flight Due to Weather
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVsNews IPOs Global Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com