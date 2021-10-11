3 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Kroger

The Trade: The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Group Vice President Christine S Wheatley disposed a total of 25322 shares at an average price of $39.68. The insider received $1,004,827.60 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Kroger and online grocery platform, Instacart, last month, launched Kroger Delivery Now, a new service powered by a virtual convenience store.

What Kroger Does: Kroger is the leading American grocer, with 2,742 supermarkets operating under several banners throughout the country as of the end of fiscal 2020.



Hershey

The Trade: The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) Chairman, President and CEO Michele Buck sold a total of 5000 shares at an average price of $179.12. The insider received $895,600.00 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: The company’s shares gained around 1% over the previous month.

What Hershey Does: Hershey is a leading confectionery manufacturer in the U.S. (nearly a $25 billion market), controlling around 46% of the domestic chocolate space (per IRI).



Moderna

The Trade: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold a total of 23000 shares at an average price of $306.00. The insider received $5,814,070.00 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Moderna recently announced plans to build a state-of-the-art mRNA facility in Africa to manufacture up to 500 million doses per year.

What Moderna Does: Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018.