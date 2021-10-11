Why New COVID-19 Vaccination-Related Rules In This Australian State Have Small Businesses Worried

With the state of New South Wales, including capital Sydney, officially marking an end to its 106-day lockdown, certain small business owners have decided to remain closed, with restaurants only offering takeaway services.

The decision was made in response to the new mandate in place, which states that those who are fully vaccinated would be able to able to enter certain venues such as restaurants, retail stores, and other venues while those who are not fully vaccinated would be able to enjoy the same freedoms come Dec. 1.

A report from Australian Broadcasting Corporation News quotes several small business owners, who believe the rules regarding the re-opening seem unfair as these businesses might be forced to turn certain customers away, with the state of New South Wales leaving vaccination checks up to the businesses themselves rather than imposing a system from the center.

Australia's Zero-Covid policy meant that the country had one of the strictest lockdown rules in place with measures banning household visits of more than 3.1 miles (5 kilometers), meaning several families were separated.

The country as a whole has been able to vaccinate over half its population, having approved the vaccines made by Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), and AstraZeneca Inc. (NYSE: AZN).