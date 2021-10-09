Elon Musk Throws Oktoberfest-Style Event At Tesla Factory Near Berlin

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk hosting thousands of locals at the Tesla’s Germany factory in an Oktoberfest-style event on Saturday.

As many as 9,000 locals attending the event at a small town in Gruenheide.

The festival started at 10:00 a.m. local time (08:00 GMT) and continues late into the night, with bands and DJs. to “make the party last.”

Visitors at the event have posted videos of factory tours showing production line robots giving choreographed displays. Others highlighted the electric buses on which they were taken to the festival site.

Some drone footage posted to Twitter showed preparations for the festival well underway.

Tesla is facing various lawsuits from environmental groups concerned about water use and wildlife in the Gruenheide area.

According to Reuters, the last consultation on public concerns about the site ends on October 14.

After the final public meeting, the Environment Ministry will decide whether to reject or approve the planned Tesla plant. The Brandenburg Minister of the Economy pinned the odds of approval at 95%.

Musk is upbeat that he will get the green light to start production in the coming weeks.

The site is expected to produce 500,000 battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) per year, more than double the German production of BEV in 2020.

