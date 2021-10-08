Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.
Gainers
- Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) shares moved upwards by 4.41% to $8.87 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Intl General Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 680, which is 6.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $433.5 million.
- China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC) shares increased by 4.32% to $8.69. As of 12:40 EST, China Life Insurance Co's stock is trading at a volume of 429.5K, which is 44.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.1 billion.
- Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) stock increased by 4.21% to $13.35. Fanhua's stock is trading at a volume of 18.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 16.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $715.2 million.
- Unum (NYSE:UNM) shares increased by 3.83% to $28.3. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 3.1 million, which is 101.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion.
- Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares increased by 2.93% to $174.53. The current volume of 37.3K shares is 22.98% of Goosehead Insurance's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion.
- Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares increased by 2.69% to $85.75. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 51.6K, which is 18.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
Losers
- Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares fell 4.03% to $2.62 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Conifer Holdings's stock is 2.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 1.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares decreased by 2.37% to $2.83. As of 12:40 EST, Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 6.3K, which is 0.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.
- NI Holdings (NASDAQ:NODK) shares fell 2.29% to $18.79. As of 12:40 EST, NI Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 513, which is 5.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $400.3 million.
- National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) shares decreased by 2.25% to $9.93. The current volume of 116 shares is 8.81% of National Security Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million.
- Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares decreased by 2.22% to $3.53. Unico American's stock is trading at a volume of 5.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 3.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock fell 2.18% to $5.04. As of 12:40 EST, Root's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 22.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
