Blue Hat Subsidiary Collaborates With JD Cloud Over SMS Channel Services
- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology's (NASDAQ: BHAT) subsidiary Xunpusen Technology Co, Ltd agreed to provide SMS channel services for JD.com Inc's (NASDAQ: JD) cloud computing brand JD Cloud. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.
- Blue Hat is a communication services and Internet Data Center (IDC) business provider, developer, and operator of mobile games and augmented reality (AR) education curriculum and products in China.
- Xunpusen will be the channel and port provider for JD Cloud's SMS channels services. Xunpusen will have legal ownership of the network SMS channel port and will provide JD Cloud with the technology and support services needed to use the port. The agreement is in effect through May 25, 2022.
- Price Action: BHAT shares traded higher by 1.63% at $0.5995 on the last check Friday.
