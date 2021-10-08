4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Volt Information Sciences

The Trade: Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VOLT) Director Arnold Ursaner bought a total of 4497 shares at an average price of $3.37. To acquire these shares, it cost $15,164.80.

What’s Happening: Volt Information, last month, reported upbeat quarterly earnings.

What Volt Information Sciences Does: Volt Information Sciences offers recruitment services. The company provides staffing services, outsourcing solutions, and information technology infrastructure services. Staffing services include contingent workers and personnel recruitment services.

INVO Bioscience

The Trade: INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) CEO Steve Shum acquired a total of 30674 shares shares at an average price of $3.26. The insider spent $99,997.24 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: INVO Bioscience recently reported a $4 million registered direct offering.

What INVO Bioscience Does: INVO Bioscience operates as a medical device company focused on the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) marketplace that is creating simplified, lower-cost treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility.

Trilogy Metals

The Trade: Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE: TMQ) Director William Beckwith Hayden acquired a total of 75000 shares at an average price of $0.55. To acquire these shares, it cost $41,250.00. The insider also sold a total of 25426 shares.

What’s Happening: The company recently reported a wider quarterly loss.

What Trilogy Metals Does: Trilogy Metals Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in mineral exploration. The company focuses on exploring and developing its mineral resource properties, which include the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP or UKMP Projects), in the Ambler mining district located in Alaska, the United States.

Jupiter Wellness

The Trade: Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) CEO, Director Brian John acquired a total of 51556 shares shares at an average price of $1.42. The insider spent $73,022.80 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Jupiter Wellness, last month, reported a Multi-year extension of endorsement agreement with Pro Golfer Ernie Els.

What Jupiter Wellness Does: Jupiter Wellness is a wellness hemp-derived cannabidiol, consumer product development company. It is engaged in manufacturing, distributing, and marketing of consumer products infused with CBD.