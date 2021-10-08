 Skip to main content

18 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 7:34am   Comments
Gainers

  • eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR) rose 25.5% to $14.41 in pre-market trading after the company, in collaboration with investigators at Baylor College of Medicine, announced the presentation of new data for zotatifin in animal models of triple-negative breast cancer at the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.
  • Camber Energy, Inc.. (NYSE: CEI) rose 19.7% to $2.13 in pre-market trading after jumping around 96% on Thursday.
  • Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) rose 14.8% to $4.04 in pre-market trading. Immuron announced in a publication from the Hebrew University Hadassah Medical Center 'Augmented Antiviral T Cell Immunity by Oral Administration of Imm-124e in Preclinical Models and a Phase I/iia Clinical Trial: a Method for the Prevention and Treatment of Covid-19.'
  • Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 14.3% to $0.7407 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to acquire Alcanna for total consideration of approximately $346 million.
  • Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV) rose 10.9% to $23.98 in pre-market trading. Momentive Global is weighing options, including a potential sale after receiving takeover interest, Bloomberg reported.
  • Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) rose 9.7% to $7.78 in pre-market trading after the company reported a Duke University-led study published in bioRxiv showed that the company's investigational oral tablet vaccine reduced the airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 virus in an animal model.
  • InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) rose 9.7% to $2.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) shares rose 9.6% to $1.71 in pre-market trading.
  • Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) shares rose 7.1% to $1.06 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Thursday.
  • DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) shares rose 6.6% to $8.57 in pre-market trading after gaining over 9% on Thursday.

Losers

  • Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: MIC) shares fell 91.1% to $3.58 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $35 million underwritten public offering.
  • Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) shares fell 38.1% to $15.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA placed a hold on the company's AlloCAR T clinical trials.
  • Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) fell 21.4% to $9.44 in pre-market trading.
  • Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares fell 19.8% to $0.7551 in pre-market trading after the company announced an offering of common stock and warrants.
  • Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) fell 19.8% to $1.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported commencement of concurrent common and preferred stock offering.
  • MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT) fell 12.2% to $9.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) shares fell 8.2% to $14.20 in pre-market trading after gaining over 10% on Thursday.
  • Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE: HNP) fell 6.2% to $19.53 in pre-market trading.

