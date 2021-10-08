 Skip to main content

Analyzing TSM's Q3 Revenue: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 5:57am   Comments
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue of NT$414.7 billion ($14.8 billion).
  • The September sales rose 20% Y/Y to NT$152.7 billion.
  • The results reflect how TSM benefits from an ongoing silicon crisis that power everything from cars to smartphones.
  • Firm orders, especially for its 7-nm and 5-nm chips, from customers like Apple and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) helped it meet the Q3 guidance of $14.7 billion, Bloomberg analyst Charles Shum said. 
  • TSM typically gets a Q3 boost from pre-holiday orders and new gadgets from companies, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), as consumers lapped up iPhone 13 series since its September launch.
  • However, capacity constraints have restricted TSM’s ability to fully capitalize on the boom as it also had to divert resources to lower-priced chips for industries like automobiles. 
  • TSM may miss its consensus operating income of $5.97 billion, Shum said. Rapidly weakening growth momentum in Android smartphones, especially in mid-and low-end models, may affect shipments of TSM’s high-margin mature-node chips. 
  • Price Action: TSM shares traded lower by 0.39% at $110.4 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

