Elon Musk Says Starlink Coverage To Expand Nationwide By Month-End

SpaceX intends to begin a nationwide rollout of its super-fast, satellite-based internet service Starlink by the end of the month, CEO Elon Musk said Thursday.

What Happened: Musk tweeted that the service would be limited by the “peak number of users in the same area” and improve as more satellites are launched.

Should be nationwide rollout by end of month. Note, still limited by peak number of users in same area. This will improve as more satellites are launched. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 7, 2021

In a separate tweet, Musk urged people to sign up early for the service to ensure a spot. "Starlink is designed for low to medium population density, which means we can hit max users in some areas fast," he said, adding that SpaceX would be able to serve more users "as more satellites roll out."

The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO had in August said SpaceX has shipped 100,000 terminals of Starlink, adding he hoped the service would be available across the “Earth” soon.

Why It Matters: Musk had recently revealed the service would be expanded to 14 countries and that it is awaiting licenses in several other countries.

Starlink is known to have launched over 1,500 satellites. The company hopes to have 4,425 in orbit by 2024. The Federal Communications Commission has approved 11,943 satellites to be launched by Starlink.

Starlink would exit the beta phase this month, as per Musk's earlier comments. The SpaceX venture is designed to beam down the internet, especially in remote areas from satellites in orbit to Earth.

The service is offered at $99 a month with an additional $499 one-time cost for the kit that includes a user terminal and Wi-Fi router to connect to the satellites.

Price Action: TSLA shares closed 1.39% higher at $793.61 a share on Thursday.

