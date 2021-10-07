28 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Camber Energy, Inc.. (NYSE: CEI) jumped 44.2% to $1.3102 after dipping over 40% on Wednesday. Camber Energy filed amended 8K showing financial statements of Viking.
- Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) shares jumped 40.1% to $9.71 after dropping over 15% on Wednesday. Paltalk’s recent filing showed registration for $50 million mixed securities shelf offering.
- Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) surged 38.7% to $27.74 as the company presented early clinical data on MCLA-158 and preclinical data on zenocutuzumab at AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.
- Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) jumped 25.1% to $0.6093 after the company announced Nasdaq granted its request for a 180-day extension to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.
- New Fortress Energy Inc. (NYSE: NFE) shares gained 22.9% to $32.58 after the company issued gas supply and economic guidance.
- Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) jumped 15.5% to $7.24. Nutriband's AVERSA Technology recently received Notice of Allowance from USPTO for application titled 'Abuse and Misuse Deterrent Transdermal Systems.'
- Tata Motors Limited. (NYSE: TTM) surged 14.8% to $25.64 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the company's stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) rose 14.3% to $11.35 as the company agreed to sell Pointillist subsidiary for $150 million.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) gained 13.2% to $15.41 in sympathy with the overall market on optimism Congress will near a deal that would prevent a government shutdown.
- Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCY) jumped 13.1% to $3.1322. Biotricity announced the launch of Biocare Cardiac application for Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 series.
- Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) gained 12.9% to $15.80 after the company disclosed that it has been selected to launch NASA's Advanced Composite Solar Sail System.
- Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGP) jumped 11.3% to $18.61 following upbeat quarterly results.
- DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) rose 11.1% to $8.18 after dropping 17% on Wednesday.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) gained 11.2% to $9.44 after the company announced it is commencing a review of strategic alternatives for its Industrial & Specialty Products segment.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) rose 9% to $9.40. NeuroMetrix submitted a De Novo request to the FDA for Quell as a prescription treatment for fibromyalgia symptoms in adults. The Company received FDA Breakthrough Designation for this indication in July.
- AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) shares gained 8.8% to $83.74. Twitter agreed to sell its MoPub mobile ad unit to AppLovin for $1.05 billion in cash.
- Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) rose 8% to $26.17 as the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised FY21 earnings forecast.
Losers
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) shares dipped 38.3% to $1.8901 as the company priced its secondary public offering of 14 million shares and warrants to purchase up to 14 million shares at $2.5/piece.
- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) declined 27.6% to $20.85. Prelude Therapeutics announced presentation of data from multiple programs at AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference.
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC) dropped 22.1% to $14.82 after the company presented initial clinical data from Phase 1b trial of ORIC-101 in combination with enzalutamide and preclinical data on ORIC-114 at AACR-NCI-EORTC.
- Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) shares tumbled 15.9% to $6.71.
- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) dipped 13.5% to $52.51. Turning Point Therapeutics presented updated preliminary clinical data for repotrectinib and elzovantinib at 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC Conference and issued regulatory updates.
- Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) fell 12.5% to $9.50. Volcon shares jumped over 97% on Wednesday as the company priced its IPO at $5.50 per share.
- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) dropped 9.6% to $4.22.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) declined 8.6% to $2.1550.
- BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) fell 8.5% to $3.74.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) shares fell 8.4% to $7.75 after dropping over 4% on Wednesday. NRx Pharmaceuticals recently issued an update on NIH Sponsored ACTIV-3b critical care study.
- Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) dropped 6% to $58.61 after reporting Q1 results.
