 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Avinger's Shares Move Higher As Pantheris Shows Safety, Efficacy For In-Stent Restenosis
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 11:00am   Comments
Share:
Avinger's Shares Move Higher As Pantheris Shows Safety, Efficacy For In-Stent Restenosis
  • Avinger Inc (NASDAQ: AVGR) has announced that clinical data from the INSIGHT study were presented at the VIVA (Vascular InterVentional Advances) conference.
  • The INSIGHT trial was designed to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of Avinger's Pantheris image-guided atherectomy system for in-stent restenosis (ISR) in lower extremity arteries.
  • Related: Avinger Files US Application For New Pantheris In-Stent Restenosis Indication.
  • Key outcomes presented from the trial include:
    • 82% luminal gain (increase in the channel for blood flow) following the procedure.
    • 93% freedom from target lesion restenosis at six months post-procedure.
    • 89% freedom from target lesion restenosis at 12 months post-procedure.
    • No amputations for the six or 12-month cohorts of patients.
    • 0.96 mean ankle-brachial index at six months from a baseline of 0.69 pre-procedure. 71% improvement in Rutherford Class (a measure of disease severity) at six months.
  • Price Action: AVGR stock is up 14.1% at $0.79 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AVGR)

Avinger Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Avinger: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Avinger
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com