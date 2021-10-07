Avinger's Shares Move Higher As Pantheris Shows Safety, Efficacy For In-Stent Restenosis
- Avinger Inc (NASDAQ: AVGR) has announced that clinical data from the INSIGHT study were presented at the VIVA (Vascular InterVentional Advances) conference.
- The INSIGHT trial was designed to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of Avinger's Pantheris image-guided atherectomy system for in-stent restenosis (ISR) in lower extremity arteries.
- Related: Avinger Files US Application For New Pantheris In-Stent Restenosis Indication.
- Key outcomes presented from the trial include:
- 82% luminal gain (increase in the channel for blood flow) following the procedure.
- 93% freedom from target lesion restenosis at six months post-procedure.
- 89% freedom from target lesion restenosis at 12 months post-procedure.
- No amputations for the six or 12-month cohorts of patients.
- 0.96 mean ankle-brachial index at six months from a baseline of 0.69 pre-procedure. 71% improvement in Rutherford Class (a measure of disease severity) at six months.
- Price Action: AVGR stock is up 14.1% at $0.79 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General