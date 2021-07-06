Avinger Files US Application For New Pantheris In-Stent Restenosis Indication
- Avinger Inc (NASDAQ: AVGR) has submitted a 510(k) application to the FDA for a new Pantheris clinical indication for the treatment of in-stent restenosis (ISR) in the lower extremity arteries.
- To submission is based on the INSIGHT trial that evaluated the safety and effectiveness of the Pantheris atherectomy system for treating in-stent restenosis in lower extremity arteries.
- Pantheris atherectomy devices are part of the Lumivascular platform that allows physicians to see from inside the artery during an atherectomy procedure using an optical coherence tomography imaging modality.
- Price Action: AVGR shares are up 3.6% at $1.15 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
