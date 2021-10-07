5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the energy sector:

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) - P/E: 4.34 Adams Resources & Energy (AMEX:AE) - P/E: 8.4 Enservco (AMEX:ENSV) - P/E: 1.38 Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) - P/E: 3.54 Camber Energy (AMEX:CEI) - P/E: 0.05

GasLog Partners's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.1, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.5. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.76%, which has decreased by 0.62% from 1.38% in the previous quarter.

Adams Resources & Energy saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.61 in Q1 to 0.44 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.56%, which has decreased by 0.04% from 3.6% last quarter.

This quarter, Enservco experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.24 in Q1 and is now -0.14. Enservco does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Petrobras Brasileiro has reported Q2 earnings per share at 1.24, which has increased by 12300.0% compared to Q1, which was 0.01. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 22.06%, which has increased by 8.4% from 13.66% last quarter.

Camber Energy's earnings per share for Q2 sits at -0.19, whereas in Q1, they were at -0.44. Camber Energy does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.