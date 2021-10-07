If You Invested $1,000 In Apple When The First Apple Watch Was Released, Here's How Much You Would Have Now

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) will begin taking pre-orders for the seventh iteration of the Apple Watch on Friday and the wearable gadget will become available at stores a week later on Oct. 15. The company launched the first-ever Apple Watch way back in 2015 and has since grown exponentially.

Apple Watch: The Apple Watch was the company's first foray into wearable technology. The gadget in its various avatars has seen steady growth in sales from 2015 and has come to dominate the smartwatch space, as per industry data aggregators.

About 9.5 million Apple Watch units were shipped worldwide in the second quarter this year, up 46% from the same quarter of 2020, as per data from Strategy Analytics. Apple had a 52.5% share of the global smartwatch market.

The company has doubled down on wearable tech in recent years and currently lumps the Apple Watch with other products such as its Beats Headphone line and AirPods under the banner Wearable, Home, and Accessories, with the verticle generating $30.6 billion in sales in 2020.

Apple Watch 7: The latest model is set to debut in a little over a week's time and is expected to feature a larger screen, a faster processor and a flatter display. The watch is expected to come in two sizes — 41 millimeters and 45 millimeters — and also feature a host of customizable options.

The Investment: The company's share price when Apple first launched the Apple Watch on April 24, 2015, stood at $32.57. This means that a $1000 investment would have fetched you 30.7 shares. Fast forward six years and the stock last closed at $142 on Wednesday, meaning the value of those shares is at $4260, resulting in a staggering return on investment of 326%.

