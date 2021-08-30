Apple Watch Series 7 Said To Feature Bigger Screens And Flat Sides

Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) Watch Series 7 will feature a bigger screen and flat sides, tech expert Mark Gurman revealed in his latest newsletter.

What Happened: The key changes in Apple’s latest watch this year will include a flatter display and edges, a faster processor and slightly larger screens, as per Gurman.

The Bloomberg journalist said the updated watches will come in 41-millimeter and 45-millimeter sizes, up from 40 and 44 millimeters. This would be the second time in the Apple Watch’s history that the company has increased the display size, following the Apple Watch Series 4 in 2017.

The Cupertino, California-based Apple will reportedly bundle multiple new watch faces to take advantage of the bigger screen.

Gurman doesn't expect any major health upgrades until at least next year when it could reveal a body-temperature sensor. The Apple Watch upgrade centered on the blood-oxygen sensor last year.

Why It Matters: Apple’s Watch Series 7 is expected to launch in September along with the flagship iPhone 13 launch. The watch is part of the wearables, home, and accessories segment and the tech giant does not break down sales numbers within the category; it is however a key revenue driver. The category churned in $8.77 billion in sales in the latest quarter, up 36% year-over-year.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 0.72% higher at $148.60 on Friday.

