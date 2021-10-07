 Skip to main content

Apple To Require Apps That Support Account Creation To Also Offer Account Deletion
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 07, 2021 4:41am   Comments
Apple To Require Apps That Support Account Creation To Also Offer Account Deletion

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) announced, beginning next year, apps on its marketplace that allow for the creation of user accounts must also offer users the option to initiate deletion of such accounts.
What Happened: The Tim Cook-led company said in a statement Wednesday that the requirement would begin to apply on Jan. 31. 

The update related to account deletion, a part of the App Store Review Guideline 5.1.1, was made in June and provided “users with greater control over their personal data,” as per Apple. 

Examples of such data are electronic health records, and sales and warranty records, according to Apple. 

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares

Why It Matters: The usage of the word “initiate” in the announcement means there is room for doubt on how simple account deletion would be in reality as developers could still make users go through an onerous deletion process, reported Gizmodo. 

In June, Apple had also updated its App Store guidelines bolstering enforcement against “repeated manipulative or misleading behavior or other fraudulent conduct.”

Apple announced tweaks to App Store rules in August, some of which were supposedly aimed at benefitting small developers.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Apple shares closed nearly 0.6% higher at $142 in the regular session and rose another 0.35% in the after-hours trading.
Read Next: Exploit In Apple Pay, Visa's 'Express Transit' Feature Can Allow Fraudsters To Steal Money From Locked iPhones, Say Researchers

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: App Store big tech iPhone

