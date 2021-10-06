Kaixin Notes Solid Growth In Yujie's POCCO EV Delivery In September
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) announced that POCCO brand electric vehicles (EV) delivery in September rose 200% to 1200 units over 400 units in August.
- Kaixin has signed a binding term sheet to acquire Henan Yujie Times Automobile Co Ltd, which produces the POCCO EVs.
- Yujie launched two EV models under the POCCO brand, MeiMei in March and DuoDuo in August.
- According to Yujie, orders for POCCO EVs exceeded 3,000 units in September, constituting a 130% increase over 1,300 units in August. Total sales in the upcoming Q4 are expected to reach 11,500 units.
- Price Action: KXIN shares are trading higher by 0.44% at $2.28 on the last check Wednesday.
