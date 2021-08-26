 Skip to main content

Kaixin Signs Binding Term Sheet To Acquire EV Manufacturer
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 10:41am   Comments
  • Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) has signed a binding term sheet to acquire EV manufacturer Henan Yujie Times Automobile Co Ltd through new share issuance.
  • Henan Yujie specializes in small-size multi-function EVs.
  • The deal marks Kaixin's official entry into China's small size EV market and will be a notable M&A transaction after establishing the New Energy Vehicle Unit.
  • Henan Yujie's factory in Mengzhou has an annual production capacity of 150,000 vehicles.
  • Kaixin said it would negotiate further details of an acquisition agreement with Yujie consistent with the term sheet.
  • Price Action: KXIN shares traded higher by 0.62% at $3.27 on the last check Thursday.

