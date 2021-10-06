Boston Scientific's Eluvia Drug-Eluting Vascular Stent Tops Bare Metal Stents
- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) has announced data for the Eluvia Drug-Eluting Vascular Stent System (Eluvia stent) at the Vascular InterVentional Advances meeting.
- Data presented included one-year results from the EMINENT trial of the Eluvia stent in 775 patients.
- The study demonstrated the superiority of the Eluvia stent compared to self-expanding bare-metal stents (BMS) for peripheral artery disease and superficial femoral artery or popliteal artery lesions up to 210 mm in length.
- The Eluvia stent exhibited superiority in the trial with a primary patency rate of 85.4% versus 76.3% with BMS.
- The analysis also confirmed a significantly greater rate of sustained clinical improvement without reintervention, 83.0% for patients treated with the Eluvia stent than 76.6% for BMS patients.
- Further, there was no significant difference in major adverse events or all-cause mortality rates between Eluvia stent and those treated with BMS through one year.
- Price Action: BSX stock is down 0.44% at $42.30 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
