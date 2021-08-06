 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Boston Scientific Recalls Faulty Pacemakers Due To Risk of Incorrect Transition To Safety Mode
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 4:11pm   Comments
Share:
Boston Scientific Recalls Faulty Pacemakers Due To Risk of Incorrect Transition To Safety Mode
  • Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is recalling Ingenio family pacemakers or cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers (CRT-Ps) devices due to the risk of incorrect transition to safety mode.
  • The devices are used in patients who have low heart rates and with moderate to severe heart failure. Safety mode is intended to provide backup if the device is faulty.
  • However, there is a risk of inappropriate loss of pacing in safety mode due to sensing muscle contractions.
  • The use of the defective product may cause serious adverse health consequences, including early device replacement, loss of pacing or ability to regulate heart rate, worsening of heart failure, and death.
  • There have been 65 reported incidents, including three injuries that required patients to receive temporary external pacing. There have been no reports of death.
  • Boston Scientific has recalled 48,000 in the U.S.
  • Price Action: BSX shares closed up 0.10% at $44.70 on Friday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Photo by company website

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BSX)

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Starts Trial For EkoSonic Endovascular System In Patients With Pulmonary Embolism
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi Buys Translate Bio In $3.2B Deal, Lilly's Q2 Earnings Disappoint, Bausch To Spin Off Medical Aesthetics Business
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 30
Expert Ratings For Boston Scientific
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb Earnings, Amgen Goes Shopping, GlaxoSmithKline-Vir's COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Supply Deal
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs recallNews Health Care FDA General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com