YouTube Tops The List As Content War Heats Up - Read Why?
- Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google disclosed paying out over $30 billion to creators in the past three years from ads, merchandising, and other service features, Bloomberg reports.
- YouTube reached 2 million creators as the new YouTube channels joining the monetization program YouTube Partner Program doubled year on year in 2020.
- YouTube’s Q2 revenue, up 83% Y/Y, has nearly reached the $7.34 billion reported by Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX).
- YouTube does not plan to alter the 45% commission from its video ad sales.
- Going big on content, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) had also announced a $1 billion spend on content creators by 2022 to take on TikTok and the seasoned players like YouTube, Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP), Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT).
- TikTok parent ByteDance Ltd FY20 revenue jumped 111% Y/Y to $34.3 billion, supported by 1.9 billion monthly active users.
- Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 2.10% at $2,826.61 on the last check Monday.
