Hyatt, Chase Launch New Business Credit Card
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 12:12pm   Comments
Hyatt, Chase Launch New Business Credit Card
  • Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE: H) and Chase Card Services launch new World of Hyatt Business Credit Card, designed to reward small business owners and Hyatt customers.
  • Chase Card Services is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM).
  • The credit card features an adaptive rewards accelerator that allows business cardmembers to earn double World of Hyatt points per quarter on categories they spend the most.
  • This new card allows every business expense to be a vehicle for rewards that can be used across the 19 brands and more than 1,000 locations worldwide that participate in World of Hyatt.
  • Price Action: H shares are trading lower by 0.93% at $81.31 on the last check Wednesday.

