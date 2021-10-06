 Skip to main content

Utz Brands Insider Sold $1.9M In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 11:40am   Comments
Chinh Chu, 10% Owner at Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ), made a large insider sell on October 4, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Chu sold 112,500 shares of Utz Brands at prices ranging from $16.13 to $16.67. The total transaction amounted to $1,872,090.

Following the transaction, Chu still owns 5,179,900 shares of Utz Brands worth $80,858,239.

Utz Brands shares are trading down 2.38% at $15.61 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Utz Brands's Insider Trades.

 

