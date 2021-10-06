 Skip to main content

Upstart Holdings Insider Trades $37M In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 11:32am   Comments
Dave Girouard, Chief Executive Officer at Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST), made a large insider sell on October 1, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Girouard sold 125,000 shares of Upstart Holdings at prices ranging from $286.28 to $314.10. The total transaction amounted to $37,700,412.

Following the transaction, Girouard still owns 9,396,148 shares of Upstart Holdings worth $2,758,568,110.

Upstart Holdings shares are trading down 0.92% at $293.58 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Upstart Holdings's Insider Trades.

 

