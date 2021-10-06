Overview Of Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

Alpha Pro Tech (AMEX:APT) - P/E: 4.28 Advanced Emissions Solns (NASDAQ:ADES) - P/E: 3.23 Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) - P/E: 0.02 Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) - P/E: 8.52 Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) - P/E: 5.69

Most recently, Alpha Pro Tech reported earnings per share at 0.12, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.27. Alpha Pro Tech does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Advanced Emissions Solns has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.9, which has increased by 20.0% compared to Q1, which was 0.75. Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.48%, which has increased by 0.64% from 7.84% in the previous quarter.

Globus Maritime's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.0, whereas in Q1, they were at -0.11. Globus Maritime does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Kelly Services reported earnings per share at 0.49, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.12. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.85%, which has decreased by 0.83% from 1.68% last quarter.

Pangaea Logistics Solns has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.29, which has increased by 222.22% compared to Q1, which was 0.09. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.85%, which has decreased by 0.9% from 3.75% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.