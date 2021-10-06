BDX's Rotarex Atherectomy System Wins FDA Indication Expansion Approval
- Becton, Dickinson And Co (NYSE: BDX) has received FDA 510(k) clearance for expanded indications for the Rotarex Atherectomy System.
- The Rotarex Atherectomy System is a rotational excisional device built to remove and aspirate varying lesion morphologies, including plaque and thrombus in the peripheral arteries.
- The Rotarex System, already cleared for use in native arterial vessels, now has the expanded indications to treat within peripheral arteries fitted with stents, stent-grafts, and native or artificial bypasses.
- Price Action: BDX stock closed 1.08% higher at $243.06 on Tuesday.
